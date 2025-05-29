City Electric Supply (CES) Launches 2025 Brighter Future Scholarship: Now Accepting Applications

"The CES Brighter Future Scholarship helps make it easier for students pursuing careers in the trades — covering part of their education costs and providing tools they need to get started," said CES Cares Social Impact Manager Karen Gray. Post this

And it's a promising time to join the industry. Demand for skilled electricians is rising. According to Global Market Insights, the U.S. electrical services market reached $163.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow 6.3% annually through 2034. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also forecasts an 11% growth in employment for electricians from 2023 to 2033 — making it one of the fastest-growing careers. In Canada, Electricity Human Resources Canada (EHRC) estimates the country will need about 28,000 new electricians and electrical contractors by 2028, representing roughly 25% of the current workforce in the sector. With opportunities growing across North America, the Brighter Future Scholarship is one way CES is helping future electricians take the first step.

How to apply:

Applicants must select a trade school or certificate program and submit an essay explaining why they chose this career path and where they see themselves in the future.

To learn more and apply, visit cityelectricsupply.com/brighterfuture for U.S. applicants and cityelectricsupply.ca/brighterfuture for Canadian applicants. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2025. Winners will be selected in early August.

About City Electric Supply (CES)

City Electric Supply (CES) is a third-generation family-owned company and one of the top 10 electrical wholesale distributors in North America. We've built lasting trust with industry professionals by empowering local decision-makers, delivering personalized service, and always going the extra mile. With over 5,400 team members and a strong branch network of more than 700 locations, CES supplies the products customers need, when they need them - so businesses can grow with CES by their side.

About CES Cares

CES Cares, the social impact division of City Electric Supply, is how we give back. Created in 2016, CES Cares brings together all of our charitable and volunteer efforts under one mission: to support those who need it most in the communities we serve. So far, we've raised over $12 million to help children, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, the future of the trades, and more. CES Cares inspires our teams to make a difference - one act of kindness, one community, one day at a time.

