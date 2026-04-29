City Machine Technologies Promotes Skilled Trades Awareness for National Skilled Trades Day

"Those who work with their hands should be celebrated," says Claudia Kovach "These people repair your cars, fix your appliances, check your temperature & administer medicine. They are true American heroes. These are the jobs that can't be sent overseas. Artificial intelligence can't do these jobs." Post this

From the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Job Outlook Report, in 2022, over 61 percent of all jobs had a typical education level of a high school diploma or less. Nearly 39 percent had a typical education level of some form of post-secondary education, which is anything from a certificate to an advanced degree.

CMT established National Skilled Trades Day in 2019 to help celebrate individuals employed as skilled trades workers. The holiday also seeks to inform the community about the benefits of skilled trades jobs and encourage those who are considering entering trade schools or trade careers.

CMT has many skilled trade resources that are free to download on its website.

CMT encourages everyone to help raise awareness about the benefits of skilled trades jobs on social media this year using the hashtag #NationalSkilledTradesDay.

For more information about National Skilled Trades Day or City Machine Technologies, please contact Claudia Kovach at 330-747-2639 or [email protected].

About City Machine Technologies, Inc. – City Machine Technologies, Inc. has served medium and large industrial manufacturing and commercial companies throughout the US and abroad for over 30 years. The Youngstown, Ohio-based company specializes in a variety of services and manufacturing, including lifting magnets, Babbitt bearings, electric machinery, preventative maintenance, field services, and field machining. CMT knows downtime means lost productivity and revenue, so we make it our business to keep you in business. To find out more about City Machine Technologies, Inc., visit www.CMTCompanies.com.

Media Contact

Claudia Kovach, City Machine Technologies, Inc., 1 330-747-2639, [email protected], www.CMTcompanies.com

SOURCE City Machine Technologies, Inc.