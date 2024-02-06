City of Albuquerque Transit Chooses Videotel Digital Signage Players For Durability, Interactive Features and Seamless Communication Capabilities

We are committed to enhancing the overall passenger experience for our transit riders & the VP92 aligns perfectly with our goals. Its durability, interactive features & seamless communication capabilities make it an invaluable asset to our transit system. Bobby Sisneros, Deputy Director, ABQ Transit Post this

"We are committed to enhancing the overall passenger experience for our transit riders and the VP92 technology aligns perfectly with our goals. Its durability, interactive features, and seamless communication capabilities make it an invaluable asset to our transit system." -- Bobby Sisneros, Deputy Director, Albuquerque Transit.

Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "As a leading innovator in audio-visual technology, Videotel Digital is excited to be a part of ABQ RIDE's initiative to modernize passenger communication. The success of this collaboration further solidifies Videotel's reputation for providing high-quality solutions tailored to the unique needs of transportation systems."

Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with powerful simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage players that come with free signage cloud software and have the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals and an array of directional sound speakers.

