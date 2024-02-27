City of Belleville joins the MITN Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the MITN Purchasing Group allows us to find more vendors, increasing participation and creates more competition, which is a plus for us because it gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Jason Smith, City Manager of the City of Belleville when asked why their department decided to join the MITN Purchasing Group. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors a chance to grow their business."

The City of Belleville invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/cityofbelleville and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 300 other public agencies participating on the MITN Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the City of Belleville:

Belleville is a city in Wayne County in the U.S. state of Michigan. A western suburb of Detroit, Belleville is located roughly 29 miles southwest of downtown Detroit, and 18 miles southeast of Ann Arbor, and is completely surrounded by Van Buren Township. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 3,991.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct