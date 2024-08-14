City of Bridgeport Partners with Griffin & Strong P.C. for a Disparity Study on Minority & Woman-Owned Construction Services & Construction-Related Professional Services

The City of Bridgeport has partnered with Griffin & Strong, P.C. (GSPC) to conduct a Disparity Study to examine, analyze and determine if there are disparities that may exist in municipal procurement based on race and/or gender.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Bridgeport has partnered with Griffin & Strong, P.C. (GSPC) to conduct a Disparity Study to examine, analyze and determine if there are disparities that may exist in municipal procurement based on race and/or gender.

GSPC brings extensive experience in conducting disparity studies nationwide, utilizing a comprehensive methodology.

The City invites all firms offering Construction Services or Construction Related Professional Service providers, as well as other interested individuals in the community to attend an in-person informational meeting. There will be two (2) informational meetings–in English and in Spanish–that allow participants to learn more about the Study and how they can be involved in the Study's anecdotal research process. Specifically, the informational meetings will elaborate on: the purpose of a Disparity Study; ways for businesses in Construction Services, Construction Related Professional Services or other Minority and Women-owned organizations to get involved; and how public events, interviews, and the Study's business survey will be conducted to gather relevant information. Additionally, the informational meetings will allow stakeholders to ask questions pertaining to the Study.

All questions and comments are welcome and can be directed to [email protected].

(English) Informational Meeting Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Location: Small and Minority Business Enterprise (SMBE) Office (999 Broad St, Bridgeport, CT 06604)

Time: 6pm - 7pm

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required. Register here.

(Spanish) Informational Meeting Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Location: Small and Minority Business Enterprise (SMBE) Office (999 Broad St, Bridgeport, CT 06604)

Time: 6pm - 7pm

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required. Register here.

About Griffin & Strong, P.C.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting and disparity studies. For more information, check out Griffin & Strong's website, http://www.gspclaw.com.

Media Contact

Cadeala Troublefield, Griffin & Strong, P.C., 1 678-364-2962 111, [email protected]

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, P.C.