City of Brush Joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for Tracking Bid Distribution

BRUSH, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Brush officially announced today it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, an e-procurement system from Bidnet Direct by SOVRA that provides nearly 450 local government agencies throughout Colorado and Wyoming a solution for bid and vendor management. The City of Brush invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cityofbrush to access its upcoming solicitations.
Moving forward into the digital era, the City of Brush can publish all bid opportunities on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System site, by doing this they will be able to track every step of the process and have a more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System can track vendors interested in a specific bid, as well as finding out which ones download the documents.
"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Chris Bostron, Finance Director of the City of Brush. "Joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."
The City of Brush invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cityofbrush include:
- Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 447 Participating Agencies
- Notification of Term – Contract Expiration
- Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided
- Full Customer Service Support
About the City of Brush:
Brush is a Statutory City located in Morgan County, Colorado, United States. The city population was 5,339 at the 2020 United States Census. Brush is a part of the Fort Morgan, CO Micropolitan Statistical Area.
About SOVRA:
SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.
Media Contact
Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], https://www.bidnetdirect.com/
SOURCE City of Brush
