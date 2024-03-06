City of Central, Louisiana Mayor presents State of the City Address

"It was an incredibly busy, yet rewarding year for the City," said Evans. "I am recognizing how grateful I am to be Central's Mayor. My hope is that the policies and processes that we have implemented this year will continue to improve every citizen's quality of life." Post this

"It was an incredibly busy, yet rewarding year for the City," said Evans. "I am recognizing how grateful I am to be Central's Mayor. My hope is that the policies and processes that we have implemented this year will continue to improve every citizen's quality of life."

Central, Louisiana, the second-largest city in East Baton Rouge Parish, achieved municipal status in April 2005 through a resident vote. Central municipal services are provided by IBTS through a nonprofit private partnership. Central offers a blend of small-town charm and modern amenities. Nestled northeast of Baton Rouge, our city is a thriving community with diverse neighborhoods and a commitment to growth for residents and businesses. Our community prioritizes education, embraces cultural diversity, and is dedicated to the well-being of its residents. Central is more than a city; it's A Community that Cares.

