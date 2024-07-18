City of Clarkston joins the Georgia Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

The City of Clarkston invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"The Georgia Purchasing Group allows us to establish and maintain a system of transparency for not only the agency but the vendors who would like to do business with us. All the information we have regarding the bid, addenda, and awards, along with Q&A's is available to all with just one click of the mouse. By fostering a more transparent environment, it allows for more public participation and collaboration and holds our agency accountable for all that we do during the bid process," stated Willis Moody, Purchasing of the City of Clarkston.

As a participating agency of the Georgia Purchasing Group, it allows the City of Clarkston to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Georgia Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with the City of Clarkston can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cityofclarkston. The City of Clarkston encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Georgia Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, the City of Clarkston can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The City of Clarkston also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Georgia Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Georgia Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cityofclarkston. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Georgia government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Georgia Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

The City of Clarkston is located in DeKalb County, Georgia (U.S. state), United States. The population was 7,554 during the 2010 census, but two annexations in 2015 and 2016 and increase in resettlements have increased the estimated population to 14,538. Clarkston is home to campuses of the Georgia Piedmont Technical College and Georgia State University.

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Georgia Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

