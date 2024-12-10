City of Clarksville announces bid opportunities on the Tennessee Purchasing Group

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

It helps to streamline the bid process. Vendors can receive notifications of any new opportunities, as well as any addenda and award information available.

The City of Clarksville invites all potential vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/tennessee/cityofclarksville.

Before joining the system, the City was distributing bids and managing the procurement process through the City website. By distributing bids this way, local government agencies are not able to reach as many vendors as they would like, which doesn't allow for a high level of vendor competition.

This competition is something the City of Clarksville aims for and requires in order to award a contract.

By joining the Tennessee Purchasing Group, an agency's vendor pool is expanded, and it enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs.

"This system allows our agency to not only save on time, money and effort, but it allows us to reach more qualified vendors across the state and gives them an opportunity to find more bids and decrease their costs by allowing them to submit their bid proposals online directly through the system," said Camille Thomas, Purchasing Director of the City of Clarksville.

In addition, registered vendors will also have access to not only the City of Clarksville bid opportunities, but all bids posted by participating agency within the Tennessee Purchasing Group.

Vendors who require help registering on the Tennessee Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/tennessee/cityofclarksville, may contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team, which is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603, option 2.

