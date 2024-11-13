City of Coppell automates bid distribution with the Texas Purchasing Group

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

Not only does the City of Coppell now have access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, they are able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. The City of Coppell invites all current vendors not already registered on the Texas Purchasing Group to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/cityofcoppell. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided, such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their profiles to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the Texas Purchasing Group," stated Jennifer Cook, Senior Procurement Specialist for the City of Coppell. "We're able to monitor the whole bid process and see which vendors are interested in working with us. It also allows our vendors to seek out more business opportunities and have instant access to all the information we can provide, which is a huge plus in our minds."

Vendors may register on the Texas Purchasing Group at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/cityofcoppell. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 (option 2) with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Texas government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact Texas Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the City of Coppell:

Coppell is a city in the northwest corner of Dallas County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is a suburb of Dallas and a bedroom community in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Its population was 42,983 at the 2020 census.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Texas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct