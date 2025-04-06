The City of Corona has partnered with Blitz Permits, the most widely used Assistive AI platform for local governments in the U.S.

CORONA, Calif., April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Corona has partnered with Blitz Permits, the most widely used Assistive AI platform for local governments in the U.S. This move will streamline development reviews, reduce permitting delays, and deliver faster service to residents and builders. Across California, permitting backlogs have stalled projects by 12–15 months in some cities—Corona is taking action.