City of Decatur joins the Alabama Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

"Through the Alabama Purchasing Group we now have more vendors submitting bids for our items or services. The more bids we get, the better the chances are that we will be able to get fair pricing and reliable work from our vendors. Participating with the Alabama Purchasing Group allows us to post our bids and reach more vendors, which then creates more competition for the bid process," said Jeremy Sherrill, Purchasing Agent of the City of Decatur when asked why their department decided to join the Alabama Purchasing Group.

The City of Decatur invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/alabama/cityofdecatur and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from other public agencies participating on the Alabama Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the City of Decatur:

Decatur is the largest city and county seat of Morgan County in the U.S. state of Alabama. Nicknamed "The River City," it is located in northern Alabama on the banks of Wheeler Lake along the Tennessee River. The population was 57,938 at the 2020 census.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Alabama Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

