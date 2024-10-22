City of Delray Beach Joins the Florida Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

The City of Delray Beach invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"By utilizing the Florida Purchasing Group, we are now able to see right away which suppliers are interested in our bid opportunities," says Hugh Dunkley, Chief Financial Officer of the City of Delray Beach. "We're also able to take it one step further and see who is actually downloading the documents and showing a strong interest in submitting a proposal. We don't have this type of technology linked to our own website, so this is a huge benefit to the agency and how we go about publishing and awarding bids."

The City of Delray Beach invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Florida Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/cityofdelraybeach include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 69 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About City of Delray Beach:

Delray Beach is a city in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The population of Delray Beach as of April 1, 2020, was 66,846 according to the 2020 United States Census.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

