City of Falls Church's Affordable Homeownership Program (CFCAHP) Closes on First Two Below Market Rate Homes for Employees and Residents of the City

CFCAHP has so far purchased three homes from private owners. For the first two homes that are being resold, NHPF oversaw energy-efficiency upgrades including new appliances, HVAC systems, lighting, and building envelope improvements. The homes are walkable to major amenities, including grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, and schools. A third home, which has two bedrooms and is located in the heart of the City, is still available for purchase.

CFCAHP is directly managed by NHPF in partnership with the City's Housing and Human Services Department. The City estimates that up to 18 qualified first-time homebuyers will be able to purchase homes through NHPF.

"The City of Falls Church's Affordable Homeownership Program is an important initiative to create equal access to not just housing, but also jobs, schools, and other important resources in a high-opportunity neighborhood. We're glad to be participating in a program that tries, in a small way, to address prior exclusionary housing policies," said Pamela Lee, Director of Development at NHPF.

The process is as follows: Homes are initially purchased by NHPF, which performs energy-efficiency upgrades before reselling the homes at below-market prices to qualified buyers earning between 50% and 120% of the area median income (AMI). Purchase prices will be marked down at prices up to $150,000 below market, and will vary depending on income level, household size, and financing.

To participate in the program, buyers must meet certain eligibility/prioritization requirements, be prequalified for a loan as a first-time homebuyer, and take Homebuyer Education Classes with Virginia Housing. The city is prioritizing first-time buyers who are seniors, who have disabilities, and who are homeless, and who work and/or live in the city. Buyers are encouraged to use a Virginia Housing approved lender and take advantage of the many homebuyer incentive programs Virginia Housing has to offer. People who are interested in participating in CFCAHP should visit https://fallschurchahp.org/ and fill out the Pre-Screening Form.

CFCAHP is seeking to purchase various types of homes including these first two townhouse-style condominiums. Homeowners in the City of Falls Church who are interested in selling their homes to the City should email [email protected]. The City is able to offer all-cash payments at competitive prices for qualified homes.

Director of Housing and Human Services Dana Jones expressed the City's commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable community: "Today, we mark a historic moment in the City of Falls Church's pursuit of affordable homeownership. These first two closings are just the beginning of our efforts to make homeownership attainable for more of our residents." The program is part of the City's broader strategy to address housing affordability challenges, emphasizing the importance of long-term stability and community growth.

The preservation and creation of affordable housing are key components of the principles of the City's Comprehensive Plan and Affordable Living Policy.

