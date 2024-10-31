City of Fremont Selects OATI AMIoT, a Next-Generation Smart Utility Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) Solution

OATI is proud to call the City of Fremont, Department of Utilities a new AMIoT customer. FDU represents the class of utility that this smart metering system for electric, water, and gas was built for. We look forward to a long relationship with them. Post this

Linda Stevens, OATI Senior Vice President of Sales and Chief Strategy Officer for Smart Grid and Smart Cities said, "OATI is proud to call the City of Fremont, Department of Utilities a new AMIoT customer. FDU represents the class of utility that this smart metering system for electric, water, and gas was built for. We look forward to a long relationship with them."

About City of Fremont

The City of Fremont is the county seat of Dodge County in the eastern portion of Nebraska with a population of 27,141, and is the 6th most populous city in Nebraska. The City of Fremont, Department of Utilities (FDU), proudly serves its residents with Electric, Gas, and Water service. The mission of the Fremont Department of Utilities is to provide safe, reliable, and economical electric, natural gas, water and sewer services to the Fremont community.

About OATI

OATI innovative solutions simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,000 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, with offices in California, Florida, Punjab, and Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Jerry Dempsey, OATI, 7632012000, [email protected], www.oati.com

SOURCE OATI