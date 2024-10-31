City of Fremont Selects OATI AMIoT, a Next-Generation Smart Utility Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) Solution

Fremont Department of Utilities (FDU), a multi service utility, will use AMIoT to strategically modernize their metering system.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI is pleased to announce that the City of Fremont (FDU) through a competitive process, selected OATI webSmartIoT™ AMIoT as their Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution of choice. The OATI webSmartIoT Smart Utility Solution Suite empowers small to mid-tier entities with a highly affordable, configurable, IoT-based AMI platform, unchained from proprietary technology, hosted and secured by the trusted OATI Cloud, leveraging a LoRaWAN® open protocol, multipurpose communication backhaul.
OATI AMIoT collects, disseminates, and presents critical utility metering and system data to enable FDU staff to more effectively do their jobs. FDU specifically sought a system that can present consistent 15 minute meter data reads, enhance monitoring and reporting of voltage levels, support two-way communications for improved operational control, provide upgraded outage detection and restoration, enable remote disconnect and reconnect of residential electric meters, and support near Real-Time power quality data analysis. The OATI Smart Utility Solution Suite will allow FDU to maintain growth and add modules such as Meter Data Management System, Customer Energy Usage Engagement Portal, and the award winning webSmartEnergy® DERMS.
Linda Stevens, OATI Senior Vice President of Sales and Chief Strategy Officer for Smart Grid and Smart Cities said, "OATI is proud to call the City of Fremont, Department of Utilities a new AMIoT customer. FDU represents the class of utility that this smart metering system for electric, water, and gas was built for. We look forward to a long relationship with them."
About City of Fremont
The City of Fremont is the county seat of Dodge County in the eastern portion of Nebraska with a population of 27,141, and is the 6th most populous city in Nebraska. The City of Fremont, Department of Utilities (FDU), proudly serves its residents with Electric, Gas, and Water service. The mission of the Fremont Department of Utilities is to provide safe, reliable, and economical electric, natural gas, water and sewer services to the Fremont community.
About OATI
OATI innovative solutions simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,000 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, with offices in California, Florida, Punjab, and Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected]
Media Contact
Jerry Dempsey, OATI, 7632012000, [email protected], www.oati.com
