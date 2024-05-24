City of Harrisburg, Dawood Engineering Receive American Society of Highway Engineers Project of the Year Award for Two-Way Conversion Initiative

Dawood Vice President Chad Decker, PE, PTOE, joined Wallace Montgomery representatives in Grantville, Pennsylvania, to accept ASHE Harrisburg Region Project of the Year Award for the North Second Street Two-Way Conversion Project.
HARRISBURG, Pa., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Second Street's two-way conversion and multimodal enhancement won the American Society of Highway Engineer's (ASHE) Harrisburg Region 2024 Project of the Year Award in the under $20 million category. Dawood, an international engineering and technology firm, supported the City of Harrisburg and Wallace Montgomery with project field surveying, pavement design, and American with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp design.
The overall two-mile initiative converted a three-lane, one-way traffic pattern into a two-lane, two-way street with a center turning lane in select areas. Dawood conducted ADA ramp design at 140 locations to improve accessibility.
Project infrastructure improvements feature raised crosswalks, a shared bike lane, and three roundabouts at the intersections of Verbeke, Reily, and Kelker Streets—focused on calming traffic and lowering vehicle speeds. North Second Street's reconfigured two-way operation supports Harrisburg's Vision Zero focus to eliminate traffic-related fatalities in the next 10 years.
ASHE Harrisburg Project of the Year honors were delivered during the organization's Annual Past Presidents Banquet, where Dawood transportation intern and Shippensburg University undergraduate Emily Calamia also won an ASHE engineering scholarship.
About Dawood
Established in 1992, the Dawood family of companies plans, designs, and constructs sustainable environments throughout the U.S., features Government Finance Solutions, develops real estate through Good Hope Ventures, and extends surveying, geographic information systems, and building information modeling internationally through ArchiTube, its 3D wholly owned digital transformation company in Poland and the Middle East. Dawood delivers award-winning technology, digital twins, planning, design, and predictive analytics to transportation, utility, energy, industrial, planning, economic and land development, environmental, municipal, movie and entertainment, real estate, and retail clients. The company's workforce development, mentor-protégé, and community programs advance STEM, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.
SOURCE Dawood Engineering
Share this article