City of Harrisburg, Dawood Engineering Receive American Society of Highway Engineers Project of the Year Award for Two-Way Conversion Initiative

"We're focused on helping local and state governments improve multimodal transportation safety. Our projects throughout Pennsylvania represent how our multidiscipline teams design complete street solutions." —Dawood Executive Vice President Nicholas Brien, PE

Project infrastructure improvements feature raised crosswalks, a shared bike lane, and three roundabouts at the intersections of Verbeke, Reily, and Kelker Streets—focused on calming traffic and lowering vehicle speeds. North Second Street's reconfigured two-way operation supports Harrisburg's Vision Zero focus to eliminate traffic-related fatalities in the next 10 years.

ASHE Harrisburg Project of the Year honors were delivered during the organization's Annual Past Presidents Banquet, where Dawood transportation intern and Shippensburg University undergraduate Emily Calamia also won an ASHE engineering scholarship.

About Dawood

Established in 1992, the Dawood family of companies plans, designs, and constructs sustainable environments throughout the U.S., features Government Finance Solutions, develops real estate through Good Hope Ventures, and extends surveying, geographic information systems, and building information modeling internationally through ArchiTube, its 3D wholly owned digital transformation company in Poland and the Middle East. Dawood delivers award-winning technology, digital twins, planning, design, and predictive analytics to transportation, utility, energy, industrial, planning, economic and land development, environmental, municipal, movie and entertainment, real estate, and retail clients. The company's workforce development, mentor-protégé, and community programs advance STEM, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

