City of Hartford Sees 442% Increase in Case Solvability Through Data-Driven Policing

By combining Milestone's XProtect® video management software (VMS) with gunshot detection, license plate recognition, and video analytics, the Hartford Police Department's Capital City Command Center (C4) achieved a 442% increase in the solvability of firearm assault cases that included video evidence. The city has also recorded its lowest level of gun violence in nearly 20 years.

"The open platform approach has been crucial to our success," said Sergeant Chris Mastroianni, supervisor of the C4 real time crime center. "It allows us to integrate new technologies seamlessly and adapt to evolving challenges. With Milestone's VMS as our backbone, we can leverage a wide range of tools and data sources to create a comprehensive picture of each incident. This flexibility, combined with our focus on rapid information sharing and analysis, has been the key to dramatically improving our solvability rates and making Hartford safer."

Crime and technology

Faced with rising levels of gun violence and limited resources, HPD set out to improve investigative outcomes and quantify the effectiveness of its video infrastructure. Mastroianni and his team recognized that solving violent crime required not just more video, but better integration of data, tools, and people.

C4 was created to support both live responses and post-incident investigations. Today, the center integrates over 1,400 cameras citywide, using technologies such as SoundThinking gunshot detection and Slack-based real-time communications, as well as live video feeds. At the heart of the operation is Milestone's XProtect VMS, which provides open-platform video management and connects seamlessly with systems from Axis Communications, BriefCam, and other partners.

From Data to Action

According to a peer-reviewed study conducted in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, cases with relevant video were over four times more likely to be solved than those without. Even contextual video data — not capturing the moment itself but surrounding activity — significantly improved investigative success.

Beyond analytics and camera data, the center functions as a digital forensics lab, managing video, mobile, and storage assets. A hybrid storage model retains key video evidence for up to a decade, while weekly system audits ensure long-term performance and reliability.

C4's open architecture and multi-vendor integration have allowed the City of Hartford to expand efficiently and adapt quickly to new needs. As more municipalities seek proven public safety models, Hartford's results offer a compelling example of how open systems and coordinated workflows can transform policing.

Discover how Hartford's Capital City Command Center became a national model for integrated, real-time policing in the complete Milestone Systems case study here.

