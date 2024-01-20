City of High Point & Griffin & Strong To Host Virtual Informational Session About 2024 Disparity Study

Virtual Informational Session for 2024 Disparity Study

The City of High Point has contracted Griffin & Strong, P.C. to conduct a disparity study to determine the City's utilization of minority, women and disadvantaged business enterprises (MWDBEs) compared to their availability in relevant industry categories and will host a virtual informational meeting on Feb. 22, 2024, from 1-2 p.m. at the following registration link: https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApcOCqqTIqGdMH7gOOMH3FOGhnzSLQn-u5

This online session will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions, learn about the study and discuss how to participate. Feedback from local businesses is extremely important for this study, and everyone is encouraged to participate.

Following the study, Griffin & Strong, P.C. will recommend programmatic remedies as needed to address, reduce and/or eliminate any identified barriers.

Advanced registration is free and recommended but not required to participate.

For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at [email protected]. Please note all comments may be recorded and potentially used in the study.

