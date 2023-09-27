City of Hope Orange County President Annette Walker Named New Board Chair and Mark Percy Named New CEO for CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County

CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County (CLAOC) today announced the appointments of Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, as the organization's new Board Chair and Mark Percy as the new CLAOC CEO. CLAOC co-founder Doug Wilson will transition the roles of Chair and CEO effective October 1, 2023. Wilson will continue to serve on the CLAOC Board and as National Talent Collaborative Chair.
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County (CLAOC) today announced the appointments of Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, as the organization's new Board Chair and Mark Percy as the new CLAOC CEO. CLAOC co-founder Douglas A. Wilson will transition the roles of Chair and CEO effective October 1, 2023. Wilson will continue to serve on the CLAOC Board and as Chair of the National Talent Collaborative.
Walker, twice recognized as one of the most influential leaders in U.S. healthcare by Modern Healthcare, has gained a national reputation for her industry-changing insights, outstanding leadership, and keen abilities to bring people together and achieve extraordinary results. She leads City of Hope's $1.5 billion investment in Orange County. In 2022, Walker and her team opened City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center and broke ground on Orange County's only specialty cancer hospital, opening in 2025.
"It's an honor to serve CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County as board chair," Walker said. "This CEO-led community is intensely focused on solving our community's most pressing issues, bringing industries together and mobilizing the right people, resources, and practices. We'll continue to focus on results and impact to create a thriving Orange County for everyone."
Percy has been leading the CLAOC team as President since 2019. In that time, he has demonstrated strengths in strategic planning, attracting top talent to the organization, and cultivating relationships with members, community partners, and donors. His background is highlighted by executive experience in business and in foundation grantmaking, especially in education with the Kay Family Foundation in Irvine.
The recently expanded CLAOC Board of Directors now includes:
- Annette Walker (Chair), President, City of Hope Orange County
- Darryl Button, President and CEO, Pacific Life Insurance Company
- Richard (Dick) Gochnauer, CLAOC co-founder, Managing Partner of the SC Master Fund
- Kim Letch, EY US-West Region Private Equity Leader
- Edward Mora, Managing Director and Regional President, BNY Mellon Wealth Management
- Michael A. Mussallem, non-executive Chairman, Edwards Lifesciences
- Emmanuel Roman, CEO and Managing Director, PIMCO
- Lindsey Spindle, President of the Samueli Family Philanthropies and COO of H&S Ventures
- Brett Wall, EVP and President, Neurosciences Portfolio, Medtronic
- Douglas A. Wilson, CLAOC co-founder, Chair of the National Talent Collaborative
- Mark Percy, CLAOC CEO and President
Wilson will continue to work closely with the CLAOC team to engage with members, as well as forging relationships with state and federal agencies and national foundations to secure funding for key initiatives. He will also continue as Chair of the National Talent Collaborative, which connects business leaders and communities in 24 regions across the U.S.
"We are very grateful to Doug for his service as CLAOC Board Chair," said CLAOC CEO and President Mark Percy. "Together with co-founder Dick Gochnauer they turned the big vision of this remarkable organization into action, strategy, momentum, and accomplishments. With Annette's leadership and the commitment of our members, staff, and community partners we are helping drive the transformation of OC into a thriving innovation talent hub."
