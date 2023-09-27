City of Hope Orange County President Annette Walker Named New Board Chair and Mark Percy Named New CEO for CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County

"This CEO-led community is intensely focused on solving our community's most pressing issues, bringing industries together and mobilizing the right people, resources, and practices. We'll continue to focus on results and impact to create a thriving Orange County for everyone." -Annette Walker Tweet this

"It's an honor to serve CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County as board chair," Walker said. "This CEO-led community is intensely focused on solving our community's most pressing issues, bringing industries together and mobilizing the right people, resources, and practices. We'll continue to focus on results and impact to create a thriving Orange County for everyone."

Percy has been leading the CLAOC team as President since 2019. In that time, he has demonstrated strengths in strategic planning, attracting top talent to the organization, and cultivating relationships with members, community partners, and donors. His background is highlighted by executive experience in business and in foundation grantmaking, especially in education with the Kay Family Foundation in Irvine.

The recently expanded CLAOC Board of Directors now includes:

Annette Walker (Chair), President, City of Hope Orange County

Darryl Button, President and CEO, Pacific Life Insurance Company

Richard (Dick) Gochnauer, CLAOC co-founder, Managing Partner of the SC Master Fund

Kim Letch, EY US-West Region Private Equity Leader

Edward Mora, Managing Director and Regional President, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Michael A. Mussallem, non-executive Chairman, Edwards Lifesciences

Emmanuel Roman, CEO and Managing Director, PIMCO

Lindsey Spindle, President of the Samueli Family Philanthropies and COO of H&S Ventures

Brett Wall, EVP and President, Neurosciences Portfolio, Medtronic

Douglas A. Wilson, CLAOC co-founder, Chair of the National Talent Collaborative

Mark Percy, CLAOC CEO and President

Wilson will continue to work closely with the CLAOC team to engage with members, as well as forging relationships with state and federal agencies and national foundations to secure funding for key initiatives. He will also continue as Chair of the National Talent Collaborative, which connects business leaders and communities in 24 regions across the U.S.

"We are very grateful to Doug for his service as CLAOC Board Chair," said CLAOC CEO and President Mark Percy. "Together with co-founder Dick Gochnauer they turned the big vision of this remarkable organization into action, strategy, momentum, and accomplishments. With Annette's leadership and the commitment of our members, staff, and community partners we are helping drive the transformation of OC into a thriving innovation talent hub."

