City of Long Beach, New Philly AME Church, and LOGOS Development Work Toward Transforming Former Building into Affordable Housing

Under the Agreement to Negotiate Exclusively (ANE), the Long Beach Community Investment Company (LBCIC)—a California nonprofit public benefit corporation- NUPHILLY Community Development Corporation (Developer), and Logos Faith Development LLC (Developer) are in ongoing negotiations to finalize an Affordable Housing Loan Agreement.

As part of this process, the City of Long Beach's development consultants are actively vetting the proposal to ensure it meets community needs and regulatory requirements. The anticipated agreement designates up to $700,000 in affordable housing loan funds to support the adaptive reuse of the property, creating new residential units that will serve individuals and families in need.

Key Highlights of the Ongoing Negotiations

Exclusive Negotiations: LBCIC and the Developer have entered an exclusive negotiation period of 180 days (with potential extensions) to refine the terms of the affordable housing loan.

Innovative Development Concept: The project envisions repurposing a former school building, showcasing creativity and resourcefulness in meeting affordable housing needs.

Vital Community Impact: Once finalized and approved, the proposed development will provide safe, stable homes for those most in need, contributing to the City of Long Beach's commitment to inclusive housing solutions.

Statements from Project Partners:

Rev. Darryl Walker, Senior Pastor New Philly AME Church

"At New Philly AME Church, our mission is to serve those who are struggling. We see tremendous potential in turning a separate, long unused 2 story building into quality affordable housing. We look forward to the outcome of the City's vetting process so we can move forward in meeting this critical need.

Pastor Martin Porter, Founder & Managing Partner of LOGOS Development:

"LOGOS Development is committed to collaborating with the City of Long Beach and New Philly AME Church to bring this vision to life. We value the heritage of the AME Denomination which is to do everything possible for those on the margins. Equity is an important value to us. So is resiliency and ensuring we build up the resiliency of the community to stay put in neighborhoods where their families have laid down generational roots."

David Culen, LOGOS Partner & Co-Founder of Y Realty.

"I'm proud to contribute to the new Philly development project, a venture that perfectly aligns with our mission to create vibrant, forward-thinking communities. It is another step in the right direction to help solve the housing shortage crisis. This project represents an incredible opportunity to invest in growth, innovation, and the future of urban living, and I'm honored to be part of bringing this vision to life."

Through this ongoing collaboration, the City of Long Beach, New Philly AME Church, and LOGOS Development are working diligently to address affordable housing shortages and uplift vulnerable residents. This potential venture stands as a testament to the power of innovation, partnership, and a shared vision of hope.

About New Philly AME Church

New Philly AME Church is dedicated to community outreach and holistic service. Grounded in faith and compassion, the church actively seeks opportunities to uplift families and individuals in need. Website: https://www.nuphilly.org/

About LOGOS Development

LOGOS Development is committed to the values of heritage, honor, equity, and resilience. LOGOS strives to build projects that benefit neighborhoods and elevate quality of life. Website: www.logosfaithdevelopment.com

