City of Medford Joins the Oregon Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Jeff Theobald, Purchasing Manager of the City of Medford. "Joining the Oregon Purchasing Group was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

The City of Medford invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Oregon Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/oregon/medford include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the City of Medford:

Medford is a city in and the county seat of Jackson County, Oregon, in the United States. As of the 2020 United States Census on April 1, 2020, the city had a total population of 85,824, making it the eighth-most populous city in Oregon, and a metropolitan area population of 223,259, making the Medford MSA the fourth largest metro area in Oregon.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Oregon Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct; Bidnet Direct