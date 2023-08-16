City of New Orleans Selects Mission Critical Partners to Overhaul Criminal Justice Technology Systems

Mission Critical Partners brings a wealth of experience building data systems across a wide spectrum of justice agencies, both large and small. We look forward to working together, alongside our criminal justice agencies, to deliver the city's unprecedented commitment to this transformation. Tweet this

"After fighting tirelessly for a direct allocation of ARPA dollars, we heard directly from residents that they wanted part of this funding to go towards supporting and improving public safety, and this partnership with MCP is a perfect example," Cantrell said. "The ability to quickly obtain and disseminate information is a crucial tool for fighting crime, and recent advancements in technology have enabled multiple law enforcement agencies to accomplish this effectively. As a world-class police department, it is critical that we equip NOPD with every tool in the toolbox, not only to keep our people safe and protected but to also ensure we sustain our 21st-century police force."

The planned justice technology upgrades will reduce cumbersome, repetitive data entry and paperwork, freeing professionals to pursue their true missions: public safety and public justice. Practical benefits will include:

Officers will spend less time filing jail paperwork, searching for records, and waiting to testify in court

Sheriff's deputies will have up-to-the-minute information on the status of charges and required court appearances for individuals in their custody

Legal cases will proceed more quickly with fewer mistakes

Fewer court hearings will be rescheduled, relieving victims and witnesses from repeat trips to the courthouse in pursuit of justice

Transparency and accountability will be established in each of the technological processes

"New Orleans cannot afford the human and financial toll caused by outdated technology in our justice system," said Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert MontaQo. "Given the herculean task this project presents, it was critical that we identify a partner with a proven track record. We could not have hoped for a better partner than MCP, having completed more than 3,000 projects for more than 1,300 clients since 2009."

"A modern, connected information system is fundamental to building an effective and efficient justice system for New Orleans," said Chief Information Officer Kim LaGrue. "Mission Critical Partners brings a wealth of experience building data systems across a wide spectrum of justice agencies, both large and small. We look forward to working together, alongside our criminal justice agencies, to deliver the city's unprecedented commitment to this transformation."

"Mission Critical Partners has helped communities large and small across the country optimize their data to improve public safety and justice outcomes," said John Chiaramonte, MCP's president of consulting services. "We commend the stakeholders in New Orleans for their collaborative, shared vision of a modernized justice system and their significant commitment to funding that vision."

MCP is a leading provider of data-integration and security services with extensive experience consulting as an independent agent for local, state, and federal government entities. The firm's previous experience includes:

Planning and acquisition services to replace the statewide criminal history and biometrics system for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections

Uniform data standards development and implementation for the Los Angeles County Superior Court

Data-integration planning and implementation for the State of California Administrative Office of the Courts

