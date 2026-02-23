City of Newark CIO to Address AI-Driven Change and the Role of Technology Master Planning at CSMFO Special Session

As local governments face mounting pressure to do more with less while adopting AI and strengthening cybersecurity, disciplined technology planning is no longer optional. Presented by municipal technology leaders at a statewide municipal finance conference, this session explores how a structured Technology Master Plan drives clearer priorities, stronger governance, and sound financial decision-making.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As AI accelerates innovation and cybersecurity demands intensify, strategic technology planning has become critical to operational improvement and financial sustainability in local government. These issues will be addressed in a special session at the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO) Annual Conference in Palm Springs, led by ClientFirst in collaboration with the City of Newark.
Titled Technology Planning in a Rapidly Evolving Landscape, the session will take place on Friday, February 27, and will feature David Krout, Managing Partner at ClientFirst Technology Consulting, and Edwin Miranda, Chief Information Officer for the City of Newark, California.
Local governments face rising cybersecurity demands, staffing constraints, and budget pressures as AI and emerging technologies reshape service expectations. An effective Technology Master Plan provides a framework to prioritize investments, strengthen governance, and support long-term planning.
The session will explore:
- Evaluating emerging technologies within fiscal and operational constraints
- Connecting technology initiatives to agency-wide strategic objectives
- Strengthening the business case for IT and cybersecurity investments
- Prioritizing projects to maximize immediate and long-term impact
"Technology Master Planning is no longer optional," said Krout. "Local governments are navigating significant change. A structured approach ensures technology investments support mission, financial stewardship, and long-term community impact."
Miranda brings extensive experience guiding enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and cross-department initiatives. As the inaugural CIO for the City of Newark, he leads citywide technology strategy and operations, following prior IT leadership roles with the City of Fremont. He is a Certified Government CIO and Past President of MISAC.
About ClientFirst
ClientFirst Consulting Group is a national technology consulting firm serving local government organizations across California, Illinois, Texas, and North Carolina. For more than two decades, ClientFirst has worked exclusively with local governments to guide strategic technology planning and IT investment decisions. The firm brings national expertise while tailoring its analytical approach and deliverables to meet the specific operational realities, staffing models, and budget constraints of each client. Learn more.
