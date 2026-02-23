City of Newark CIO to Address AI-Driven Change and the Role of Technology Master Planning at CSMFO Special Session

"Technology Master Planning is no longer optional. Local governments are navigating significant change. A structured approach ensures technology investments align with mission, financial stewardship, and long-term community impact," David Krout, Managing Partner, ClientFirst Technology Consulting. Post this

Local governments face rising cybersecurity demands, staffing constraints, and budget pressures as AI and emerging technologies reshape service expectations. An effective Technology Master Plan provides a framework to prioritize investments, strengthen governance, and support long-term planning.

The session will explore:

Evaluating emerging technologies within fiscal and operational constraints

Connecting technology initiatives to agency-wide strategic objectives

Strengthening the business case for IT and cybersecurity investments

Prioritizing projects to maximize immediate and long-term impact

"Technology Master Planning is no longer optional," said Krout. "Local governments are navigating significant change. A structured approach ensures technology investments support mission, financial stewardship, and long-term community impact."

Miranda brings extensive experience guiding enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and cross-department initiatives. As the inaugural CIO for the City of Newark, he leads citywide technology strategy and operations, following prior IT leadership roles with the City of Fremont. He is a Certified Government CIO and Past President of MISAC.

About ClientFirst

ClientFirst Consulting Group is a national technology consulting firm serving local government organizations across California, Illinois, Texas, and North Carolina. For more than two decades, ClientFirst has worked exclusively with local governments to guide strategic technology planning and IT investment decisions. The firm brings national expertise while tailoring its analytical approach and deliverables to meet the specific operational realities, staffing models, and budget constraints of each client. Learn more.

Media Contact

Jennifer George, ClientFirst Technology Consulting, 1 4083149833, [email protected], https://clientfirstcg.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE ClientFirst Technology Consulting