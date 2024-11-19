City of North Miami Beach automates bid distribution with the Florida Purchasing Group

The City of North Miami Beach invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

Being a part of the purchasing group since July 2024, the City of North Miami Beach has access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. The City of North Miami Beach invites all current vendors not already registered on the Florida Purchasing Group to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/citynmb. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the Florida Purchasing Group," stated Shereece George Depusoir, Chief Procurement Officer of the City of North Miami Beach. "We're able to monitor the whole bid process and see which vendors are interested in working with us. It also allows our vendors to seek out more business opportunities and have instant access to all the information we can provide."

Vendors may register on the Florida Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/citynmb. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Florida government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact Florida Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the City of North Miami Beach:

North Miami Beach is a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States. The City of North Miami Beach is a first-tier suburb in northeastern Miami-Dade County, also a part of the Miami metropolitan area of Southeast Florida. Located midway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale with excellent regional highway access, it is primarily a residential and shopping community. Its central location and easy access has made North Miami Beach one of South Florida's best known regional shopping areas and offers a wide variety of recreational, cultural, and dining experiences. The City of North Miami Beach celebrated its 90th Anniversary in 2016.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct

