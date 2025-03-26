City of Palacios joins the Texas Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

"The City of Palacios invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about the bid opportunity and the procurement process to all our vendors. By becoming a part of the Texas Purchasing Group, we can provide all the important and necessary information instantly to our vendors, everything they need is in one spot and they don't need to contact us to find out details, they can just log in and view everything in real time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Cynthia Raleigh, City Manager of the City of Palacios.

As a participating agency of the Texas Purchasing Group, it allows the City of Palacios to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Texas Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with the City of Palacios can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/cityofpalacios. The City of Palacios encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Texas Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, the City of Palacios can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The City of Palacios also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Texas Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Texas Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/cityofpalacios. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Texas government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Texas Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the City of Palacios:

Palacios is a city in Matagorda County, Texas. The population was 4,395 at the 2020 census.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Texas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

