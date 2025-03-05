City of Port Jervis Joins the Empire State Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

"The City of Port Jervis invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

"By utilizing the Empire State Purchasing Group, we are now able to see right away which suppliers are interested in our bid opportunities," says Steven Duryea, DPW Director of the City of Port Jervis. "We're also able to take it one step further and see who is downloading the documents and showing a strong interest in submitting a proposal. We didn't have this type of technology linked to our own website, so this is beneficial to the agency and how we go about publishing and awarding bids."

The City of Port Jervis invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Empire State Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/cityofportjervis include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 361 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the City of Port Jervis:

Port Jervis is an urban cluster located along the shores of the Delaware River. The community contains many turn-of-the century buildings and ample outdoor public spaces.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

