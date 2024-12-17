City of San Luis Obispo joins the California Purchasing Group for Automated Distribution

"The City of San Luis Obispo invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

Once registered with the California Purchasing Group, vendors can log on to a centralized location to search for various bid opportunities, download the necessary documents and submit their proposals. By publishing their upcoming solicitations to the regional purchasing group, the City of San Luis Obispo can reach more vendors in their area and throughout the state and provide them with an easier way to access all the bid opportunities available. "Using the California Purchasing Group will continue to make it easier to post the City's bids and to reach more vendors in the same way the City utilized BidSync." says Daniel Clancy, Financial Analyst of the City of San Luis Obispo. "We're able to publish our solicitations and the accompanying documents, any addendums, Q&A, provide vendors with plan holders' lists and most importantly, can track every step of the bid process."

The City of San Luis Obispo invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofsanluisobispo and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from nearly 100 other public agencies who are also members of the California Purchasing Group. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notifications of any posted addendum.

San Luis Obispo is a city and county seat of San Luis Obispo County, in the U.S. state of California. Located on the Central Coast of California, San Luis Obispo is roughly halfway between the San Francisco Bay Area in the north and Greater Los Angeles in the south. The population was 47,063 at the 2020 census.

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the California Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

