City of Seguin Joins the Texas Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

"By utilizing the Texas Purchasing Group, we are now able to see right away which suppliers are interested in our bid opportunities," says Ashley Bruns, Purchasing Manager of the City of Seguin. "We're also able to take it one step further and see who is actually downloading the documents and showing a strong interest in submitting a proposal. We don't have this type of technology linked to our own website, so this is a huge benefit to the agency and how we go about publishing and awarding bids."

The City of Seguin invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Texas Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/cityofseguin include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 59 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the City of Seguin:

Seguin is a community rich in history and culture. Founded in 1838 by Texas Rangers and named in honor of Colonel Juan Seguin, a political and military figure of the Texas Revolution, it is one of the oldest cities in the State of Texas.

Seguin provides its residents and visitors with many recreational and cultural activities, making it an attractive place to live and work. With a population of over 30,000 people, Seguin is a diverse community that people of all incomes, ages and backgrounds call home.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Texas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

