City of West Palm Beach Invites Business Owners to Participate in 2026 Disparity Study Survey

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of West Palm Beach is inviting business owners in the greater West Palm Beach area to participate in its 2026 Disparity Study by completing a short online survey. This important study evaluates whether Minority- and Women-owned businesses have equal access to compete for City contracts. Input from local businesses will provide critical data to help the City identify potential barriers in procurement, ensure fairness, and strengthen opportunities for all qualified vendors.

The online survey takes only 10–15 minutes to complete and is available here. Responses are anonymous and will be accepted through September 29, 2025.

The survey will capture business owners' experience in conducting, or attempting to conduct, business with the City of West Palm Beach. It will also gather important demographic, statistical, and anecdotal information regarding their business – including their operating capacity.

The Disparity Study, conducted by Griffin & Strong, will determine if willing and able Minority- and Women-owned businesses are significantly underutilized in Construction, Professional Services (CCNA), Professional Services (Non-CCNA), Other Services, and Goods contracts awarded by the City and if so, the extent to which such disparities may be attributed to discrimination.

For more information, visit the Study's website at https://westpalmbeachdisparitystudy.com/. For questions or concerns, email Griffin & Strong at [email protected].

About Griffin & Strong

Griffin & Strong is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity research.

About the City of West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach is a vibrant and dynamic City on Florida's Atlantic coast. With a rich history, thriving arts and cultural scene, and a commitment to sustainability, the City of West Palm Beach is a great place to live, work, and play. As one of the three largest cities making up the South Florida region and the central city of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach is a vibrant, growing waterfront city that seamlessly blends the business advantages available in the area with a more refined and relaxed environment for living and working, making it an exceptional destination for both residents and professionals alike. To learn more about the City of West Palm Beach, visit our official website. To contact the City of West Palm Beach, please dial (561) 822-1200 (TTY 800 955-8771).

