City of West Palm Beach to Conduct Disparity Study Led by Griffin & Strong

Disparity Study led by Griffin & Strong to be conducted for the City of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of West Palm Beach has contracted with Griffin & Strong (G&S) to conduct a Disparity Study aimed at promoting fairness and expanding opportunity. The study will assess whether Minority-owned and Women-owned businesses have equitable access to City contracts in construction, professional services, and goods and services -- and, if disparities exist, identify the factors that may contribute to them.

The City invites local business owners and community members to attend a virtual informational session hosted via Zoom. The session will provide the local business community with the opportunity to learn more about the Disparity Study process, how to get involved, and ask any questions relevant to the Study. The community's involvement is vital for ensuring diverse perspectives are heard and achieving more equitable outcomes.

VIRTUAL INFORMATIONAL MEETING DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT

Please register at this link:

https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/79YFQFIuSFaoNdguveKvOg

Registration is free and advanced registration is recommended but not required to participate. Please note that the meeting will be recorded and all comments will be part of the public record and potentially used in the 2026 Study.

For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at [email protected]

About Griffin & Strong

Griffin & Strong is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity research

About The City of West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach is a vibrant and dynamic City on Florida's Atlantic coast. With a rich history, thriving arts and cultural scene, and a commitment to sustainability, the City of West Palm Beach is a great place to live, work, and play. As one of the three largest cities making up the South Florida region and the central City of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach is a vibrant, growing waterfront City that seamlessly blends the business advantages available in the area with a more refined and relaxed environment for living and working, making it an exceptional destination for both residents and professionals alike. To learn more about the City of West Palm Beach, visit our official website or follow us on our social media: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and LinkedIn.

To contact the City of West Palm Beach, please dial (561) 822-1200 (TTY 800 955-8771). For information about the City of West Palm Beach, please visit: https://www.wpb.org/home.

