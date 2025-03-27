City of Wray joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"The City of Wray invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to find more vendors, increasing participation and creates more competition, which is a plus for us because it gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said James DePue, City Manager of the City of Wray when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors a chance to grow their business."

The City of Wray invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cityofwray and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 450 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the City of Wray:

Wray is the home rule municipality that is the county seat of Yuma County, Colorado, United States. The population was 2,358 at the 2020 United States census. It is located 9 miles west of the Nebraska state line in the northeast Colorado Plains.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

