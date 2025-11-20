City Teaching Alliance Launches Search for Additional University Partners to Strengthen National Teacher Talent Pipeline

City Teaching Alliance launched the formal search for additional university partners to facilitate the academic component of its signature Teacher Residency Program. This program combines classroom experience, coaching & mentorship, and coursework to advance the organization's mission of developing effective, career educators who drive student achievement and equity.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Teaching Alliance seeks accredited universities authorized to confer a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) or Master of Education (MEd) degree.

"Our academic partner is a major contributor to the success of City Teaching Alliance Fellows and by extension the long-term health of the teaching profession," said City Teaching Alliance CEO, Dr. Rahesha Amon. "In these times where we know that teachers need strong academic preparation paired with professional development, we are looking for mission-aligned institutional partners that believe in the power of supporting the whole teacher."

This initiative aims to:

Establish new partnerships with accredited universities across the country;

Provide City Teaching Alliance Fellows the option to choose an academic program and experience that aligns with their unique needs, desires, and expectations; and

Offer geographically relevant and context-specific preparation for educators serving in urban schools.

Since 2009, City Teaching Alliance's residency program has addressed some of education's greatest challenges—teacher turnover, understaffed classrooms, and a shortage of certified, community-rooted educators. Fellows who complete the rigorous four-year program:

Earn a Master's degree in Teaching or Education from an accredited university partner;

Obtain two teaching certifications, including Special Education; and

Receive more than 80 hours of 1:1 coaching over three years.

As a result, City Teaching Alliance educators remain in classrooms longer, strengthen under-resourced schools, and accelerate student learning in high-need communities.

Potential partners should email any questions to [email protected] by Friday, December 5th, and submit their proposals by Friday, January 16, 2026, via this link.

About City Teaching Alliance

City Teaching Alliance is a national nonprofit dedicated to identifying, preparing, and retaining exceptional career educators who are empowered and equipped to make a lasting impact on the academic and life outcomes of all learners. Through its signature Teacher Residency Program, City Teaching Alliance combines clinical residency, coursework, certification, coaching & mentorship, and community-building to prepare educators to thrive in high-need schools.

