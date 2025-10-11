CityTeam Portland Features Mayor Wilson At Conversations On A Bench Event on World Homeless Day

"People don't become homeless when they run out of money, they become homeless when they run out of relationships," said Executive Director of CityTeam Portland Lance Orton. Post this

Conversations On A Bench was created by Citygate Network to spark change through shared humanity and nationwide awareness. Conversations sparked connection, collaboration, and community building as participants sought to gain context, understanding, and compassion for their unhoused neighbors.

"Homelessness is more nuanced than most would think," said Executive Director Lance Orton. "These conversations welcome the community to think differently and hear the stories of hope, resilience, and change. I leave this 24 hour livestream marathon energized by the perspectives I heard; there's undeniable momentum towards collaborative and measurable change in Portland."

In March 2025, there were 15,245 homeless individuals in Portland, a 25% increase from the year before. With almost half of those individuals living directly on the streets, it can feel that progress isn't being made. CityTeam, however, shows a different story with its very own executive director being a walking testament to change and transformation.

"CityTeam holds a very special place in my heart because in the fall of 2018, I found myself homeless and suffering from addiction right here on the streets of Portland. With no one else to turn to for help, CityTeam was there to provide a safe place to sleep, a fresh cooked meal, and a shower. With some dignity restored, the very next day I entered CityTeam's Renew recovery program," said Orton.

Conversations On A Bench showcased a variety of guests throughout the day like formally unhoused guests, Night Strike volunteers, CEOs, community leaders, and friends and partners of CityTeam, all reiterating a common theme: Organizations must work together to meet individualized needs with unrelenting compassion, and charge forward with a "healing first, housing always" approach.

"People don't become homeless when they run out of money, they become homeless when they run out of relationships," said Orton.

As the day wrapped up, it was clear the community embraced a sense of hope and pride. Conversations, face to face time, real interactions build relationships, understanding, and remove divisions and hate.

CityTeam Portland thanks those who joined today and hopes they continue to care for their unhoused neighbors through volunteering, financial support, and advocacy.

Founded in 1957, CityTeam serves the community with the support of companies and private donors. Throughout the year CityTeam Portland provides resources for those who are unhoused, low-income families, seniors, women who've suffered through domestic abuse, and men undergoing transformation within CityTeam's year-long residential Renew Recovery program. To learn how to volunteer or donate to CityTeam, visit CityTeam.org. Follow for more updates on Instagram.com/cityteam and facebook.com/cityteam today.

About CityTeam

CityTeam, a faith-based, privately owned non-profit organization with programs in Portland, Chester, Pennsylvania, and the San Francisco Bay Area compassionately serves its neighbors experiencing homelessness, poverty, hunger, and addiction to restore lives and rebuild communities. For more information, visit cityteam.org

Media Contact

Angela Baldwin, CityTeam, 1 6502703082, [email protected], www.cityteam.org

John McIsaac, CityTeam Portland, 1 503-481-9621, [email protected], www.cityteam.org

SOURCE CityTeam