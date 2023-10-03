Citywide Elegance: Celebration Soiree Held by Women's Business Network Promises a Night to Remember

A 20s-themed event geared towards celebrating the accomplishments of women that will support Woman to Woman Mentoring Inc.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The city of Frederick is buzzing with anticipation as the highly-awaited Celebration Soiree, an elegant evening of celebration and networking, approaches. Hosted by the Women's Business Network of Frederick, this grand event is set to take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Union Mills Public House.

The Celebration Soiree is a 20's-themed event created to celebrate accomplishments, more specifically to celebrate women. The event will serve as a platform for professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members to come together for a night of celebration and connection.

With a shared commitment to supporting the local community and businesses, the event is proud to have garnered the support of numerous sponsors, including:

Bestgate Wealth Advisors (main event sponsor)

WLR Automotive

Wizer Productions

The Frederick Basket Company

Sass Magazine

The Frederick Chiropractic Wellness Center

Woodsboro Bank

The Frederick Children's Chorus

Tree Trekkers

Encompass Integrative Wellness

Hummingbird Wealth Management

Be Local

Dockbars Media

AK Graphics

Pulsemaster Pubs LLC

4 the Love of Sweets

Sun and Moon Balloons

Hemps Meats

About Women's Business Network of Frederick - The Women's Business Network of Frederick is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inform, encourage, and support women in their quest to grow their businesses. It was designed for women just like you. Those who want to improve their health and self-confidence and to feel empowered. Additionally, those who want to simply belong in a group of like-minded professionals who provide unconditional support. All while gaining tools and insight to help them grow in their profession.

The WBN exists because we want you to have the tools to succeed and to give opportunities for sisterhood. We are all working professionals and small business owners, volunteering our spare moments to share our success stories, to help you become more proactive, and to support your dreams.

For more information about Women's Business Network of Frederick and how you can support their mission of helping women in the Frederick County community, call visit https://wbnfrederick.org/. You can also connect with the Women's Business Network on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

