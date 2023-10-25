Civic Launches Proof of Personhood to Meet the Coming AI Boom on Solana

In a world where it's increasingly challenging to understand who or what may be on the other side of a transaction or even a social media post, we believe that our take on solving the unique-human problem offers essential benefits for the ecosystem Post this

Proof of Personhood fits neatly into Civic's suite of identity and access management tools, called the Civic Pass Platform. To date, nearly 600,000 Civic Passes have been issued, and more than 62,000 unique individuals have already established their Proof of Personhood across Solana, Polygon, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Fantom and XDC.

Proof of Personhood was designed for organizations that need a high degree of certainty around whether a wallet is operated by AI, including trading bot suppression, Sybil resistance and DAO voting. For dApps building trust within their communities, Proof of Personhood establishes assurance around community members' humanity. Proof of Personhood can be established and managed on-chain, given Solana's fast speed and low gas fees.

Proof of Personhood, and all Civic Passes, are advanced soulbound tokens (SBTs) that are issued after a user's credentials are verified and reside within a user's wallet. A Civic Pass can be managed by users on Civic.me, Civic's identity management consumer platform. Users may also add and link wallets to their digital identity on the platform. dApps may manage user access to their services with the Civic Pass Platform, according to preset or custom requirements. Custom Civic Passes may be issued, frozen and revoked on a Civic dashboard. The Civic Pass product suite includes CAPTCHA, liveness, uniqueness, age, location, identity document and custom verifications. Civic Pass is supported on Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, Polygon zkEVM, Arbitrum, XDC, and Fantom.

Get started integrating Proof of Personhood into your dApp or get Proof of Personhood in your wallet now.

About Civic

Civic is a leading provider of identity management tools for web3, empowering people to easily and privately manage their identities across chains with an on-chain representation of their reusable identity. The company's flagship product, Civic Pass, is an integrated permissioning tool that helps business customers enable secure access to their on-chain assets. Users may also manage their Web3 identity, presence and reputation with a dashboard. Civic aims to be the most trusted on-chain Web3 identity tool in the world, used by billions every day. Civic was co-founded in 2015 by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Duran, Melrose PR, 3102607901, [email protected], https://www.melrosepr.com/

SOURCE Civic