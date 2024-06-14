Civic Works Partners with Howard County Government on Home Energy Upgrade Initiative

"As stewards of our community and advocates for a sustainable future, we are thrilled with this partnership aimed at empowering Howard County residents with climate solutions." - Dana Stein, Founder and Executive Director of Civic Works. Post this

The induction stove swap program supports the County's goals to increase energy efficiency in existing residential buildings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through electrification. Induction stoves offer faster, cleaner cooking fueled by electricity, which is increasingly sourced from renewable energy. They eliminate indoor air pollution associated with gas stoves while providing efficient and easy cleaning.

"As stewards of our community and advocates for a sustainable future, we are thrilled with this partnership aimed at empowering Howard County residents with climate solutions," said Founder and Executive Director of Civic Works Dana Stein. "Together, we will reach our shared goal to bring energy savings to Howard County residents while reducing environmental impacts and improving home energy efficiency."

The partnership will also allow Civic Works to conduct whole-home energy audits and provide education in electrification and renewable energy (community and rooftop solar), with an emphasis on reaching low- and moderate-income households in Howard County.

Additional offerings include in-depth weatherization enhancements, rooftop solar installations, opportunities for community solar subscriptions, guidance on transitioning from fossil-fuel-based appliances and HVAC systems to electric alternatives, information on accessing relevant rebates, technical support, and practical tips for conserving energy through various straightforward measures.

"Just as we have worked to increase energy efficiency and energy independence in Howard County government operations, we want residents to reap the same rewards in energy efficiency, cost savings, increased comfort, and the benefits of increased energy independence through renewable energy sources like rooftop and community solar," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "Our partnership with Civic Works helps residents improve their home environment while supporting our Climate Forward goals to ensure a resilient and sustainable community for the future."

For more information, visit: https://energyprograms.civicworks.com/howardcounty/

About Civic Works:

Civic Works is Baltimore's service corps and an AmeriCorps program. Its mission is to strengthen Baltimore's communities and promote equity for people of all ages through education, skills development, and community service. Civic Works AmeriCorps members tutor

and mentor students, create community parks and gardens, help homeowners conserve energy, grow food for low-income residents, make homes safer for older adults, and recruit volunteers. Civic Works also trains Baltimore residents for employment in the healthcare, construction, and green job industries. For more information, please visit http://www.civicworks.com.

About the Howard County Office of Community Sustainability:

The Howard County Office of Community Sustainability aims to protect and enhance the quality of life in our communities by addressing environmental and economic issues affecting County citizens and future generations. Guided by principles of science, ingenuity, sustainability and stewardship, the Office engages in water quality, economic development, agriculture, energy and education initiatives. Howard County boasts the state's oldest Office of Sustainability and works to coordinate efforts throughout other Howard County Departments, governments throughout the state and region, and community institutions.

Media Contact

Ellina Buettner, Abel Communications for Civic Works, 4104195945, [email protected], https://civicworks.com/our-programs/

SOURCE Abel Communications for Civic Works