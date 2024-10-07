CivicPlus® Acquires PASS™ Cost-Recovery Solutions from ePRepSolutions

The solutions will be integrated into the CivicPlus Recreation Management software (formerly CivicRec) to support its local government parks and recreation customers' business operations and financial wellness strategies.
MANHATTAN, Kan., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus, a public sector SaaS leader, acquired PASS™ Lite, a cost-recovery software, and PASS™, a cost-recovery consulting service from ePRepSolutions. The PASS™ solutions help local government parks and recreation departments streamline operations and improve cost recovery. CivicPlus purchased the software and consulting service from ePRepSolutions to support its parks and recreation customers in their financial profitability and data reporting capabilities.
ePRepSolutions was founded by Matthew Hickey, who will join CivicPlus, and help lead the integration of the Cost Recovery system into the CivicPlus Recreation Management platform. For the past ten years, Hickey has helped local government parks and recreation leaders strategically determine service pricing. In his consultative capacity, Hickey helps customers understand the need for good data to operate a fiscally fit organization.
"I am thrilled to join CivicPlus and integrate the PASS™ cost-recovery solutions into CivicPlus' Recreation Management solution," said Hickey. "No technology company offers better services and solutions to local government parks and recreation departments than CivicPlus, and there is no other entity I would rather partner with to expand government access to ePRepSolutions' powerful cost-recovery solutions. I look forward to supporting the vast CivicPlus customer base in achieving their financial recreation management goals."
In addition to his role as Founder and Managing Partner of ePRepSolutions, Hickey was the Senior Operations Analyst for the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department for nine years.
According to Brian Rempe, CivicPlus' Chief Executive Officer, acquiring PASS™ cost-recovery solutions will empower CivicPlus to better support its parks and recreation customers in addressing a critical business need.
"We've long known that our parks and recreation departments are the heartbeat of our communities and at the core of their engagement strategies," said Rempe. "We also know that well-informed and strategic pricing and business operations are critical to recreation departments' success and efficacy. Adding a cost-recovery component to our Recreation Management solution will give our customers visibility into the integrated data they need to maximize profits that can be reinvested into programming, facilities, and operations. Matthew Hickey and his cost-recovery software are the best in the industry, making them the best fit for CivicPlus and our high standards."
