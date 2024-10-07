CivicPlus® Acquires PASS™ Cost-Recovery Solutions from ePRepSolutions

CivicPlus acquired PASS™ Lite and PASS™, enhancing its parks and recreation solutions. These tools help local governments streamline operations, improve cost recovery, and optimize financial performance, enabling data-driven decisions for reinvesting in community programs and facilities. Post this

"I am thrilled to join CivicPlus and integrate the PASS™ cost-recovery solutions into CivicPlus' Recreation Management solution," said Hickey. "No technology company offers better services and solutions to local government parks and recreation departments than CivicPlus, and there is no other entity I would rather partner with to expand government access to ePRepSolutions' powerful cost-recovery solutions. I look forward to supporting the vast CivicPlus customer base in achieving their financial recreation management goals."

In addition to his role as Founder and Managing Partner of ePRepSolutions, Hickey was the Senior Operations Analyst for the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department for nine years.

According to Brian Rempe, CivicPlus' Chief Executive Officer, acquiring PASS™ cost-recovery solutions will empower CivicPlus to better support its parks and recreation customers in addressing a critical business need.

"We've long known that our parks and recreation departments are the heartbeat of our communities and at the core of their engagement strategies," said Rempe. "We also know that well-informed and strategic pricing and business operations are critical to recreation departments' success and efficacy. Adding a cost-recovery component to our Recreation Management solution will give our customers visibility into the integrated data they need to maximize profits that can be reinvested into programming, facilities, and operations. Matthew Hickey and his cost-recovery software are the best in the industry, making them the best fit for CivicPlus and our high standards."

