CivicPlus® Announces 2023 Civic Experience Award Winner

The City of Margate, Florida, earns top honors for its property improvement grant program

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus, THE modern civic experience platform, announced the top three finalists in its second-annual Civic Experience Award competition. The City of Margate, Florida, won gold honors from CivicPlus and its panel of industry-leader judges for its Property Improvement Grant Program, which created positive civic experiences in the community. The winners were recognized at a virtual award ceremony with CivicPlus on September 18. The second and third-place finalists were the Village of Skokie, Illinois, and the City of Calera, Alabama.

The judges unanimously chose the City of Margate, Florida, and its Property Improvement Grant Program (PIP) as this year's winner. On October 19, 2022, the Margate City Commission approved the program, which set aside 1.5 million dollars for property owners to make comprehensive fixed capital and other improvements to their property. The program provides 50% reimbursement up to $10,000 for improvements to single-family properties or multi-family (individually owned) homesteaded properties. It also provides a 50% reimbursement grant of up to $50,000 for commercial or multi-family properties and common areas and building exteriors owned by condominium or homeowner associations. The program's intent is to encourage property and business owners to restore, renovate, and improve their property, thereby improving the area's visual quality and attractiveness and increasing property values in Margate.

CivicPlus created the Civic Experience Awards to recognize current U.S.-based CivicPlus customers leading government departments, teams, and municipalities working hard to improve civic experiences in ways that create greater resident satisfaction, safer, cleaner, and more profitable communities.

"Since we created this award program, I've been inspired by the incredible stories our customers have shared with us," said Brian Rempe, CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal with the Civic Experience Awards is to celebrate and recognize the outstanding efforts of local government leaders and amplify their stories to inspire others."

