CivicPlus® Announces Integration with Nextdoor to Transform Critical Communication for Local Governments

The new integration aims to streamline operations, enhance resident engagement, and drive overall efficiency between local governments and the communities they serve.

MANHATTAN, Kan., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus®, THE Modern Civic Experience Platform and leading provider of integrated software solutions for local governments, announced its integration with Nextdoor, the neighborhood-focused social media platform. The collaboration brings together the power of CivicPlus' Mass Notification System with Nextdoor's hyper-local messaging capabilities to transform timely communication strategies for local government agencies.

The CivicPlus Mass Notification System enables local government agencies to significantly increase their reach. From relevant community updates to emergency and public safety alerts — the integration enables geo-targeting for swift and effective hyper-local communication delivered directly to residents' trusted social networks. With this integration, local agencies can improve response rates, mitigate the impact emergencies have on communities, foster greater trust with residents, and strengthen public safety and well-being.

Key features of the integration include:

Streamlined Communication: Local governments can send emergency alerts directly from the Mass Notification System to their Nextdoor accounts with a single click, eliminating the need for manual posting on multiple social media platforms.

Increased Reach: The ability to leverage Nextdoor's hyper-local platform allows agencies to target a broader audience within communities, a persistent challenge faced by local governments. The integration enables emergency and non-emergency alert delivery directly to a resident's trusted social network to increase engagement and response rates during emergencies.

Geographically-Targeted Messaging: Nextdoor's geo-targeted messaging feature empowers local governments to deliver alerts to impacted residents in specific neighborhoods or regions.

Automated Posting: Local governments can save time and effort by automating the posting process to Nextdoor. Doing so ensures timely dissemination of critical information during emergencies, empowering communication professionals to focus on what matters most—keeping communities safe.

"The ability to deliver timely alerts and updates to residents, no matter where they live, is critical not only to emergency preparedness but community engagement," said Cari Tate, Solution Director at CivicPlus. "With the Nextdoor integration, we're pleased to bring a solution to our customers that allows them to strengthen community engagement, build deeper connections with residents, and increase participation in emergency preparedness efforts to promote community safety and well-being."

"At Nextdoor, we believe that local connection builds resilience in neighborhoods before, during after emergencies," said Joseph Porcelli, Global Public Agency Lead at Nextdoor. "We also believe that public agencies are essential for building strong, vibrant neighborhoods. We're excited to partner with CivicPlus to provide public agencies a seamless way to deploy vital information to Nextdoor neighbors via the CivicPlus emergency notification workflow to advance our shared goal of increasing neighborhood resilience."

For more information about CivicPlus and its solutions and services, visit www.CivicPlus.com

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is a trusted technology company dedicated to empowering government staff and powering exceptional digital experiences for residents. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that combine to form THE modern Civic Experience Platform, we strive to create one-stop, frictionless, interactions that delight residents and help staff collaborate and work efficiently. As a result, government administrations that choose CivicPlus realize greater trust and satisfaction among their community members. Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 850 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 10,000 global entities and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada alone.

About Nextdoor:

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 335,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Media contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jessica Marabella, CivicPlus, 1 888-228-2233, [email protected], www.civicplus.com

SOURCE CivicPlus