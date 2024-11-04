CivicPlus® Announces New Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

Bringing over 20 years of leadership experience, David Lo joins CivicPlus to scale its strategic direction and data-driven decision-making.

MANHATTAN, Kan., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus, a leader in public sector SaaS technology solutions, announced the appointment of David Lo as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With extensive B2B SaaS experience and a proven track record of driving impactful growth, Lo will transform how CivicPlus leverages data analytics and insights to drive efficient and profitable long-term growth.

"I am thrilled to welcome David to our executive team. His deep expertise in transformational leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact in the public sector," said CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer Brian Rempe. "During the selection process, it became clear that David is not only an exceptional fit for our company's culture but also possesses a strong operational leadership mindset that will drive our strategic vision forward."

Lo brings over 20 years of experience driving profitable growth. He most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at AppFolio, where he played a key role in scaling the company for growth. Revenue tripled from $190 to $620 million during his tenure. He also held various senior positions at Intuit, leading product management, customer experience, and money movement teams.

"I see tremendous potential in CivicPlus' products and the impact we can have on communities and local government. My focus will be driving profitable growth while ensuring we stay true to our mission," said Lo. "I look forward to partnering with our talented teams to deliver greater value to our customers and scale CivicPlus for growth."

Lo holds a B.S. in Management Science from the State University of New York, College at Geneseo, an M.B.A., and an M.S. in Management Information Systems from Boston University Questrom School of Business.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus® as their trusted partner for Impact-Led Government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful residence experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 900 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 10,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Girolimon, CivicPlus, 1 888-228-2233, [email protected], www.CivicPlus.com

SOURCE CivicPlus