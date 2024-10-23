CivicPlus® Announces Social Media Archiving Integration with Nextdoor

CivicPlus announced its Social Media Archiving software integration with Nextdoor, empowering customers to capture and retain records from their Nextdoor accounts in one secure, intuitive, and searchable archive. Post this

CivicPlus' Social Media Archiving tool automatically captures all posted content and engagements and retroactively captures the full content history from when an account was established. With the new integration, customers can connect this archiving tool directly with Nextdoor, preserving their platform content in one secure location. As a result, CivicPlus customers can boost transparency and maintain compliance with public records laws, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and open records requests, eDiscovery and litigation readiness, social media retention requirements, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

CivicPlus customers will benefit from the ability to reduce human error and avoid time-consuming administrative archiving work. Key features of the partnership include:

Seamless Integration: This solution directly connects with Nextdoor to quickly capture and preserve content posted on the platform, with simple setup, no software to install, and no network interference.

Accurate Context Preservation: Fast capture capabilities preserve Nextdoor posts in their original context, ensuring their authenticity with digital signatures, timestamps, and unmodified metadata.

Advanced Search: Filters, keywords, and custom and automated tags enable users to easily and efficiently manage archived Nextdoor posts.

On-Demand Data: Full data access supports requests at any time and allows users to easily produce reports about their Nextdoor activity to gain meaningful insights that can improve the impact of social media campaigns.

"One of the best places for government agencies and school districts to reach their residents is through social media, but the increase in communication via these platforms requires a level of archiving that isn't typically supported by the platforms themselves," said Eric Grant, Vice President, and General Manager at CivicPlus. "This integration provides a reliable solution for customers to archive their Nextdoor content and support their ability to have meaningful conversations with the community without worrying about record authenticity or compliance requirements."

Earlier this year, CivicPlus announced a Nextdoor integration that brought together the power of CivicPlus' Mass Notification System with Nextdoor's hyper-local messaging capabilities to revolutionize timely communication strategies for government agencies and school districts. This latest integration builds upon existing mass notification capabilities that allow local agencies to improve response rates, mitigate the impact emergencies have on communities, foster greater trust with residents, and strengthen public safety and well-being.

"We are excited to once again partner with CivicPlus to bring a solution that helps public agencies better serve their neighborhoods," said Joseph Porcelli, Global Public Agency Lead at Nextdoor. "Nextdoor has long been a place for instant connection within communities, and now these connections can be securely recorded, preserved, and used to improve community engagement efforts."

For more information about CivicPlus' Social Media Archiving tool and the Nextdoor integration, register for the upcoming webinar on Thursday, October 31, at 1 p.m. CT.

