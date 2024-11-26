CivicPlus® Appoints Chief Product & Technology Officer to Lead Product Innovation

In this new executive role, Desta Price will lead CivicPlus' product and engineering teams as the company continues to develop industry-leading public sector technology solutions.

MANHATTAN, Kan., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicPlus, a leader in public sector SaaS technology solutions, named Desta Price as the company's Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). With over 20 years of experience in product and engineering leadership, Price focuses on delivering valuable solutions that address customers' most critical challenges in the markets they serve. At CivicPlus, Price will oversee a global team responsible for product strategy, engineering, and solutions delivery.

"Desta's insights into SaaS product strategy and development will help us refine our approach and deliver impactful solutions for the public sector," said CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer Brian Rempe. "Not only will Desta bring the experience we need to help drive our company forward, but she is also a great culture fit."

Prior to joining CivicPlus, Price served as Marigold's Chief Product Officer, where she led the global teams responsible for its SaaS solutions portfolio, including teams focused on product strategy, product delivery, product management and design, engineering, security, and information technology. At Marigold, Price drove a strategy that delivered a foundation of shared technology across the product portfolio, enabling products to expand channel reach through user-centric design aligned with customer needs. She also held leadership positions at Sitecore, Litbit, and Xactly Corp.

"I am excited to step into the role of CPTO at CivicPlus and join a company that fosters innovative collaboration and has so much opportunity to make a meaningful difference," said Price. "I look forward to working with our talented teams to develop forward-thinking product strategies that address the needs of our customers and their communities."

Price holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

