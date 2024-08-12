CivicPlus® Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Elevate Customer Impact

With over 20 years of experience scaling SaaS businesses, Jane Snyder joins CivicPlus to lead its marketing and new business development efforts, advancing its mission of improving government work.

MANHATTAN, Kan., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus, a leader in public sector SaaS technology solutions, announced the appointment of Jane Snyder as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With extensive experience in strategic marketing and a commitment to fostering trust and improving civic engagement, Snyder will lead CivicPlus' marketing efforts toward new growth and innovation.

"Throughout the interview process, it became increasingly evident that Jane is not just a perfect fit for our company's culture, but she also possesses a genuine passion for fostering growth and success among her teams," said CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer Brian Rempe. "Jane brings a combination of creativity and business acumen that will help CivicPlus strengthen its position as a leader in the govtech industry."

Snyder brings over 20 years' experience scaling growth-stage SaaS businesses, previously holding chief marketing roles at TCP Software, Illuminate Education and EduNav. She also brings executive operations, services delivery, and global HR experience. At CivicPlus, Snyder will oversee all aspects of the company's marketing strategy, including market research, brand expansion, demand generation, and customer marketing. Snyder's expertise in driving category leadership and go-to-market transformation will guide CivicPlus as it empowers governments through innovative technology solutions.

"Joining CivicPlus is an opportunity to align my passion for building mission-driven high-performance teams with a company dedicated to improving our customers' communities," said Snyder. "I look forward to partnering with our talented account managers and sales teams to continue to elevate the experiences of our customers."

Snyder holds an M.B.A. from Portland State University, an M.A. in Organizational Design and Effectiveness from Fielding Graduate University, and a B.A. in Philosophy and Psychology from the University of Oregon.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is a trusted technology company dedicated to empowering government staff and powering exceptional digital experiences for residents. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that combine to form the Modern Civic Experience Platform, we strive to create one-stop, frictionless interactions that delight residents and help staff collaborate and work efficiently. As a result, government administrations that choose CivicPlus realize greater trust and satisfaction among their community members.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 850 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 10,000 global entities and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada alone. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

