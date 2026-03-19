CivicPlus Brings AI to Building Plan Review with CodeComply.Ai

CodeComply.Ai helps modernize building plan review with AI-powered automation, driving economic development while maintaining review quality

MANHATTAN, Kan., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus®, a public sector SaaS leader, today announced its latest partnership with CodeComply.Ai, the first AI-powered platform in the U.S. built specifically to accelerate plan reviews and assess compliance with building codes.

Building departments are under increasing pressure to review more complex plan submissions with limited staff while maintaining compliance accuracy and accelerating approvals. Yet many still rely on manual tools that create inefficiencies, fragmented collaboration, and costly delays, slowing economic development and straining both reviewers and submitters. With more than 83% of developers citing permitting delays as a major barrier to housing development, and jurisdictions facing staffing shortages as experienced code officials retire, scalable automation has become essential.

CodeComply.Ai transforms plan reviews with AI-powered compliance assessments, automated version comparison, centralized comment management, and pre-check assessment to streamline approvals and support economic development while maintaining review quality. Its powerful, automated decision-support tools enhance efficiency and consistency for qualified reviewers while preserving their professional authority and legal compliance determinations.

"Plan review has become too manual, too fragmented, and too slow to support the pace of modern development," said CivicPlus Senior Product Director Cari Tate. "By partnering with CodeComply.Ai we're giving communities a smarter, faster way to manage plan reviews, improving efficiency for staff and creating a more seamless experience for residents and businesses."

CodeComply.AI's plan review technology, including floor plan analysis against codes and standards, complements the CivicPlus Community Development solution, supporting compliance with IBC, IMC, IPC, IRC, ADA, FHA, UFC, State Amended Building Codes, and NFPA 101, 70, 72, 13, and 14*. The partnership helps local governments modernize and significantly accelerate the most time-intensive part of permitting and plan review by integrating AI-powered compliance checks into the workflows they already rely on.

"Partnering with CivicPlus expands our mission to empower local governments with intelligent, efficient solutions," said Patrick Hughes, President of CodeComply.Ai. "Embedding our AI-driven plan review into the Civic Impact Platform, which is trusted by thousands of agencies, enables us to help communities cut plan review times from months to minutes, reducing bottlenecks, promoting safety, and accelerating economic development and infrastructure projects."

To learn more about CodeComply.Ai and how it is transforming plan review for local governments, visit civicplus.com.

*CodeComply.Ai is designed to assist building department staff in plan review. Automated compliance checks are informational and do not replace professional review or constitute legal advice. Final compliance determinations remain the responsibility of qualified reviewers.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus® as their trusted partner for impact-led government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 950 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 13,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

About CodeComply.Ai

CodeComply.Ai uses artificial intelligence to transform the building safety permit process, catering to the needs of both plan submitters and reviewers. CodeComply.Ai automatically generates a list of non-compliant items and verifies compliance throughout the building continuously. The company focuses on a two-pronged approach: helping architects, contractors, developers, and permit expediters to submit plans that are fully compliant, and equipping building departments with the tools to review these plans more swiftly and effectively.

Media Contact

Kimberly Girolimon, CivicPlus, 1 8636020584, [email protected], civicplus.com

SOURCE CivicPlus