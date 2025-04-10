CivicPlus® Celebrates Seventh Consecutive Year of Sales & Customer Service Stevie® Awards Recognition

Continued accolades highlights CivicPlus' commitment to delivering gold-standard customer support and innovation

MANHATTAN, Kan., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus, a public sector SaaS leader, today announced that its Technical Support, Knowledge Management, and Municipal Websites Training & Consulting teams won five Stevie Awards in the 2025 Stevie Awards program.

The CivicPlus Municipal Websites Central and Evolve Training & Consulting team won the Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Training Team of the Year - External - Technology Industries

Austin O'Rourke , CivicPlus Technical Support Engineer 3 won a Silver Stevie® Award for Young Customer Service Professional of the Year - Technology Industries

, CivicPlus Technical Support Engineer a Silver Stevie® Award for Young Customer Service Professional of the Year - Technology Industries The Knowledge Management team won the Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Training Team of the Year - Internal - Technology Industries

The Technical Support team won the Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software - 100 or More Employees

The Technical Support team won the Bronze Stevie Award for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy - Business Services

This year, the CivicPlus Municipal Websites Central and Evolve Training & Consulting team earned top honors. This achievement highlights the team's commitment to helping CivicPlus customers make an impact through innovative training, exceptional customer support, and continuous service improvements. Over the past year, the team conducted 1,305 training engagements, introduced Group Training sessions, developed a self-guided video library, and achieved an outstanding 98.1% customer satisfaction rating, far exceeding industry benchmarks.

"Winning the Gold Stevie Award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team," said CivicPlus Training & Consulting Manager Jennifer Balonek. "We redefined our customer training by focusing on best practices, innovation, and lasting impact for our customers and their communities. This recognition strengthens our commitment to helping our customers improve their services and better serve their residents."

For the third year in a row, the CivicPlus Knowledge Management team has been a finalist for its internal work. This past year, the team championed projects which included improved internal training with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), resulting in increased engagement with learning resources, and streamlined resource management processes to maximize efficiency and drive team productivity.

"Our team has undergone monumental changes in the last couple of years," said CivicPlus Director of Knowledge Management Morgan King. "This shift has allowed us to help nearly all teams across the company with the resources and knowledge they need. By improving efficiency and understanding of our customers and products, we've strengthened the support we provide. It is an honor to receive the Stevie Award in recognition of our hard work in empowering our teams to deliver exceptional customer service."

The CivicPlus Technical Support team's seventh consecutive year of recognition demonstrates its dedication to delivering the highest quality customer service experiences for our government partners.

"Being honored by the Stevie Awards year after year is evidence of our commitment to continuous improvement, driving exceptional customer experiences and service levels, even amidst CivicPlus' significant business growth," said CivicPlus Senior Director of Technical Support Mike Brochu. "The nominations for our Technical Support, Knowledge Management, and Training & Consulting teams highlight the outstanding efforts of our teams, the collaborative spirit across our organization, and our endless dedication to elevating our customer's experience."

For the first time, CivicPlus won an individual award recognizing Technical Support Engineer 3, Austin O'Rourke, for his commitment to customer service excellence. Over the past year, he played an instrumental role in mentoring new team members, advancing AI-driven solutions, and enhancing product support. O'Rourke contributed to the development of GenAI-driven chat capabilities and the optimization of AI workflows, playing a key role in improving customer self-service and streamlining operations. With over 3,600 customer interactions and a perfect 100% satisfaction rating, O'Rourke continues to set new standards for service excellence and innovation within CivicPlus and the technology industry.

"Receiving this award is truly an honor, and I'm grateful to be part of a team that values innovation and customer success," said O'Rourke. "Customer experience is at the core of everything I do, and I take pride in finding solutions that make a real impact. This recognition inspires me to keep raising the bar for excellence in customer service and ensuring our customers feel valued and supported every step of the way."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

