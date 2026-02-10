CivicPlus Expands Partnership With Esri to Extend GIS Capabilities

Expanded integration builds on existing Esri alignment in SeeClickFix 311 CRM and extends Esri-aligned workflows into Asset Management and Utility Billing

MANHATTAN, Kan., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus®, a public sector SaaS leader, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Esri, the global leader in location intelligence. The existing partnership already enabled SeeClickFix 311 CRM customers to use the Esri World Geocoder and Basemaps for service requests. It also enabled resident service request data to sync directly into ArcGIS Online for mapping, analysis, and reporting.

Now, CivicPlus is expanding its Esri-enabled GIS foundation to include integrations with CivicPlus Asset Management and CivicPlus Utility Billing, bringing Esri-based asset mapping, basemaps, and routing capabilities directly into infrastructure and billing workflows.

For utilities and public works departments, where GIS is central to daily operations, CivicPlus–Esri integrations help ensure accurate spatial data, reduce integration risk, and support compliant operations and dependable field execution. Through real-time services in CivicPlus Asset Management and CivicPlus Utility Billing, local governments can rely on consistent, authoritative GIS data for regulatory reporting and contractor coordination, and reduce GIS and IT overhead by minimizing manual validation, reconciliation, and ongoing integration maintenance.

As part of the expanded partnership, CivicPlus has strengthened Esri-powered functionality across both products. In CivicPlus Asset Management, assets, work orders, preventive maintenance, and reporting remain directly aligned to authoritative Esri feature layers and basemaps, helping prevent spatial data drift and supporting compliant operations and reliable field execution. In CivicPlus Utility Billing, Esri basemaps and routing capabilities support more accurate route planning and field execution for meter reading and utility operations, reducing missed locations and manual routing effort.

"GIS is not a reference tool, it's critical operational infrastructure," said CivicPlus Senior Product Director Cari Tate. "Expanding the breadth of our partnership with Esri enables our products to continue delivering value across asset management, utility billing, and operational workflows, without added complexity or duplicate systems."

The expanded partnership reflects a shared commitment by CivicPlus and Esri to help local governments maintain GIS accuracy over time, reduce integration risk, and support long-term system governance across operational workflows.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus as their trusted partner for impact-led government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 950 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 13,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

