CivicPlus® Launches Community Engagement Consulting Service

Grounded in scientific research and representational data analysis, and augmented by insights from local government and community operations experts, the CivicPlus Community Engagement Consulting Service aims to help leaders identify solutions to challenges using community member insights.

"For decades, people have known CivicPlus as an industry-leading public sector SaaS company," said Elwood. "And we're proud of having earned that distinction by scaling an integrated portfolio of solutions to help automate local government operations and empower residents to self-service their needs online. The missing facet in our commitment to being innovative partners to our customers was helping them frame and solve challenges even when new technology isn't a core part of the solution. This Community Engagement Consulting Service closes that gap and we could not be more excited to begin partnering with community leaders on their biggest initiatives."

Elwood is uniquely positioned to establish CivicPlus' Community Engagement Consulting Service because he not only brings over two decades of behavioral science and market research experience to CivicPlus customers but also because he served as a Park Commissioner for six years and is currently in his third term serving as a council member for the City of North Bend, Washington.

"As an elected official, I understand the challenges that administrations and organizations face when making impactful decisions with limited resources and budget," Elwood said. "Data is vital to those discussions, and not just internal system-level data, but data that can only come from the voices of the people whom the governing body's choices will directly impact. Facilitating a service for our valued customers that uncovers critical insights in a scientifically sound manner and ensures representation across demographics is vital to making government work better, which means it's the right step for CivicPlus."

CivicPlus' Community Engagement Consulting Service includes data-gathering modalities such as surveys, one-on-one interviews, online text analysis, and focus group research. Based on early customer engagements, Elwood says he expects his team's research to indicate a wide array of strategic recommendations, including legislation introduction, process improvements, advocacy work, policy changes, budget allocation, or technology investments.

Elwood adds that he expects many engagements to become long-term strategic partnerships.

"From a data science perspective, we can solve some challenges with one data set. Others will require longitudinal data and benchmarking. Simply put, in the same way that CivicPlus never implements software and walks away, we plan to stand behind our strategic recommendations and see the results through. In many cases, that will mean returning to projects post-implementation and gathering new data and more resident and community member feedback to gauge our success and ensure we're helping our customers create positive civic experiences."

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus® is a trusted technology company dedicated to empowering government staff and powering exceptional digital experiences for residents. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that combine to form THE Modern Civic Experience Platform, we strive to create one-stop, frictionless interactions that delight residents and help staff collaborate and work efficiently. As a result, government administrations that choose CivicPlus realize greater trust and satisfaction among their community members.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 850 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 10,000 global entities and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada alone. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

