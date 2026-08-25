CivicPlus Recognized on Shortlist for The 2026 A.I. Awards

International Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Announces its shortlist, recognizing CivicPlus

MANHATTAN, Kan., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus®, a public sector SaaS leader, has been named on the shortlist at The 2026 A.I. Awards in the Best Use of AI in Public Sector or Government Services category. The recognition reflects CivicPlus' approach to public-sector AI: CivicPlus Intelligence, the company's combination of emerging technologies, including AI, and its deep expertise in supporting local government.

Launched in January 2026, CivicPlus Intelligence introduced six new AI-powered releases across the Civic Impact Platform, including CivicPlus Agent, CivicPlus Athena, an AI Content Advisor and AI Editing Assistant in Municipal Websites, an AI Editing Assistant in Agenda and Meeting Management, and AI-improved category search and photo analysis in SeeClickFix 311 CRM. The submission also highlights DocAccess, launched in 2025, which is a document accessibility solution that converts public PDFs into WCAG 2.1 AA–aligned, ADA-aligned HTML transcripts.

Rather than functioning as a standalone AI tool, CivicPlus Intelligence integrates directly into the resident services and staff workflows governments already use. With CivicPlus Intelligence, staff can instantly generate and summarize information with clarity and confidence, streamline complex workflows to improve both efficiency and resident service, and uncover insights that turn raw data into meaningful, actionable guidance.

"Being shortlisted for The A.I. Awards is a meaningful recognition of the work happening across our teams and, more importantly, in the communities we serve," said CivicPlus Chief Product & Technology Officer Desta Price. "We created CivicPlus Intelligence because our customers need technology that reflects how local government actually operates. What we've built so far is just the beginning of what CivicPlus Intelligence can help our customers accomplish."

First launched in 2024, and operated by global cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The A.I. Awards has rapidly grown to become one of the biggest programs in the Cloud Awards annual calendar. The program recognizes outstanding AI-driven solutions, and excellence in AI platforms and infrastructure. The Cloud Awards judges have completed their initial review of all nominations received, resulting in the publication of today's shortlist.

"We're very proud to reveal the shortlist in The 2026 A.I. Awards," said CEO of The Cloud Awards James Williams. "This first phase of the awards is always extremely exciting, as we are privileged to read about and see for ourselves some of the outstanding work that is happening in the most dynamic area of cloud computing. Each year, nominees into The A.I. Awards continue to show how technological boundaries are being pushed, and new levels of business value are being unlocked through clever applications of AI. CivicPlus is well deserving of their shortlist place, and we wish them luck in the next round of judging."

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus® as their trusted partner for impact-led government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 950 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 13,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

Media Contact

REQ for CivicPlus, CivicPlus, 1 8636020584, [email protected], www.civicplus.com

SOURCE CivicPlus