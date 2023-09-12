CivicPlus® Releases National Community Survey Results Showing The Impact of Technology on Resident Trust and Satisfaction in Local Government

The National Community Survey encompasses responses from over 16,000 residents across the country and revealed that digital self-service technology solutions are vital to empowering resident civic interactions. Tweet this

Enhanced Trust Through Engagement: Individuals who engage with their city's website more than once a month exhibit nearly five times higher trust in their city.

The Importance of Mobile Communication and Engagement Technologies: 69 percent of residents surveyed support tax dollars being spent on a mobile application that allows them to report and track government responses to quality-of-life issues.

Demand for Transparency and Access: Over 82 percent of residents consider it important for their local government to provide transparency and access to administrative decisions, fostering an environment of trust and satisfaction.

"At CivicPlus, we're committed to building trust in local government by providing consistently positive digital experiences through our innovative technology solutions," states CivicPlus Vice President of Market Research, Brenden Elwood. "We embarked on this survey to better understand how technology is shaping residents' perceptions of their local government. The findings are truly insightful, and we are utilizing them to continue developing integrated technology solutions that foster resident trust and satisfaction, while enabling administrations to continuously improve the ways in which they govern, serve, and operate."

