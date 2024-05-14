CivilGEO Maintains Top Spot in G2's Civil Engineering Design Software Category

"GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS seamlessly integrate new data with existing legacy models, which cuts down on our processing time significantly. They automate complex computations and increase our efficiency," said Michael E. Cotreau, Director of Design Technologies at Langan. Post this

G2 is a business software review platform, globally recognized for its comprehensive analytics and insights relative to the market's leading software products. G2's Grid Reports are trusted by customers around the world for product comparisons, market research, and value insights.

CivilGEO's GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS secured the top two spots in the CAD and Civil Engineering Design Software categories, respectively. The company received a total of 33 badges across various categories, including "Best Support," "High Performer," "Best Relationship," and "Easiest To Do Business With".

"GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS seamlessly integrate new data with existing legacy models, which cuts down on our processing time significantly. They automate complex computations and increase our efficiency. This ultimately makes our workflows more streamlined and even enjoyable," said Michael E. Cotreau, Director of Design Technologies at Langan.

In addition, CivilGEO was also ranked among the Top 50 CAD & PLM Products in the G2's 2024 Best Software Awards list.

CivilGEO's automated and streamlined engineering workflows help civil engineers boost their efficiency by 70%. To learn more about CivilGEO software products, click here.

About CivilGEO, Inc.:

CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Middleton, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

